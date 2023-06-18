Marko Cortés, who in recent days had demanded the resignations of Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Claudia Sheinbaum, lamented that while the country faces growing problems, there is a rout of government officials responsible for “chapulineen.”

The national president of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés Mendoza, has expressed his criticism of corcholatas of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who are leaving their posts looking for political candidatesin the midst of the political, social and violent crisis that the country is going through.

Cortés pointed out that these political actors show a lack of commitment by not fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to them. In addition, he highlighted that their departure leaves even bigger problems than they received, which affects all Mexicans.

In particular, he made reference to the Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrardand from the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, whom he blamed for the death of 40 migrants in Ciudad Juárez.

Despite this situation, he stressed that both officials are carrying out an illegal electoral campaign, without being called to account and protected by impunity.

In the case of Ebrard, he recalled his involvement in the tragedy on line 12 of the Mexico City subwaywhere 26 people died.

He pointed out that this work was marked by corruption during his tenure as head of government of Mexico City.

He argued that since the arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum in CDMX, the metro public transport system has not had the necessary maintenance, generating the loss of human life and chaos in the daily transfer of hundreds of thousands of people.

It is also responsible for the tragedy of line 12, since it is in charge of maintaining the Metro Collective Transportation System and since it took over the reins of the City, it has done nothing but have failures ranging from service interruptions, fires and collapses causing the irreparable death of citizens and workers, he said.

Regarding Ricardo Monreal, who left the presidency of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) in the Senate, Cortés criticized his failure to comply with the constitutional mandate to name the missing members of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), as well as the regional chambers and local magistrates of the electoral court.

The PAN leader regretted that agencies such as the Ministry of Energy and the Mexican Institute of Social Security are left without leadership, despite the lack of results and attention that is required in said institutions.

Cortés emphasized that during the López Obrador government, more than 40 changes have been made in strategic areas of the cabinet, which reflects politicking instead of true government management.

In his opinion, public officials are manipulated at the will of the president, without caring about the welfare of the country and focusing solely on maintaining power.

The PAN has filed complaints with the National Electoral Institute (INE) due to the waste and diversion of public resources in the illegal pre-campaign of these political actors.

They request the immediate suspension of the illegal process and that they be inspected and accounted for as pre-campaign expenses. They have also requested that they be barred from registering as presidential candidates.