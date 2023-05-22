Monday, May 22, 2023
Video: Ride Failure Leaves 12 People Injured; man would have caused it

May 22, 2023
in World
The images show how the ‘flying chairs’ begin to collide with each other causing the accident.

Images of an accident that occurred at the Tabasco fair in Mexico, in the mechanical game known as ‘Flying Chairs’, were disseminated through social networks.

As indicated by the authorities of said country, the first hypothesis indicates that a man, apparently drunkhe began to kick one of the chairs that was in front of him and it got tangled with others.

The people who were inside the attraction had several seconds of panic, because the ropes of the mechanical game became entangled and caused some to fall from the ‘flying chairs’.

People who were managing the fair stop the game and later help people down.

After what happened, the authorities closed the mechanical game and alleged that the people who managed it neglected security measures, by allowing drunk people to ride.

Although the company reported that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured people, so far, the man who caused the accident has not been identified.

More news:

Couple lived nine months in a cemetery: they even made a kitchen and living room in a tomb

Video: young man who practiced parkour in the historic center broke a structure from 1690

Video: driver lost control of his car, was under a tractor-trailer and escaped unharmed

