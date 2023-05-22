Video: Ride Failure Leaves 12 People Injured; man would have caused it

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Failure in mechanical attraction
The images show how the ‘flying chairs’ begin to collide with each other causing the accident.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Images of an accident that occurred at the Tabasco fair in Mexico, in the mechanical game known as ‘Flying Chairs’, were disseminated through social networks.
As indicated by the authorities of said country, the first hypothesis indicates that a man, apparently drunkhe began to kick one of the chairs that was in front of him and it got tangled with others.
(Keep reading: Mexico City Airport Suspends Operations Due to Volcano Activity.)
The people who were inside the attraction had several seconds of panic, because the ropes of the mechanical game became entangled and caused some to fall from the ‘flying chairs’.
People who were managing the fair stop the game and later help people down.
(Also: Exotic ‘entrepreneurship’: they sell a kilo of volcano ash for almost $3 million).
After what happened, the authorities closed the mechanical game and alleged that the people who managed it neglected security measures, by allowing drunk people to ride.
Although the company reported that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured people, so far, the man who caused the accident has not been identified.
