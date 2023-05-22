On Sunday evening, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched the scientific flight bound for space, carrying the first Saudi female astronaut, “Rayana Barnawi” and the astronaut, “Ali Al-Qarni,” from the International Space Station (ISS) in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.

This mission aims to conduct pioneering scientific and research experiments, the results of which contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s position globally in the field of space exploration, serving humanity, highlighting the role of Saudi research centers and affirming their unremitting efforts in making a scientific impact in this field.

During their trip, the two astronauts will go through 11 research and scientific experiments in a microgravity environment, in addition to 3 interactive educational experiences with school students in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of experiments to 14 experiments aimed at carrying out human research and cell sciences, and artificial seeding experiments in a microgravity environment.

And a rocket launched on a special mission organized jointly by NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and the Saudi Space Authority, to the International Space Station with a crew that includes the first Saudis, one of whom is a woman.

The “Falcon 9” missile, produced by SpaceX, carrying Rayana Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, accompanied by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and American entrepreneur John Schofner.