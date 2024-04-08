We don't know which radio station is on in the hall of this collection of Japanese cars, but you can find the number Tokyo Drift will start humming when you walk in here, we're almost certain. Harlow-Japanese-Auto is an importer that brings cars from Japan to England. They also have quite a large collection of iconic Japanese cars. The preference is for GT-Rs, but here and there there is also something else.

From an untouched Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, to an R34 GT-R with over 1,400 hp. HJA actually has every model that Nissan has ever produced from the Skyline series. There is even a Skyline R34 that has a value of just over 1.1 million euros. We were a bit shocked by that. See what else is inside in the video below.