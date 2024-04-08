Yosrael and hamas hopes of quickly reaching a truce in Gazaafter another round of negotiations in Egypt for a ceasefire in the besieged palestinian territory and free the hostages after more than six months of war.

The resumption of negotiations has not stopped Israel's plans to invade the city of Rafah, where they are crowded near 1.5 million Palestinians who fled fighting between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“That is going to happen, there is a date,” insisted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video. His statements come the day after his Minister of DefenseYoav Gallantannounced the withdrawal of Khan Yunis' troops, also in the south, to prepare for the “next missions (…) in the Rafah area.”

Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to eradicate Hamas from the entire Gaza Strip, including Rafah

Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to eradicate Hamas “from the entire Gaza Strip, including Rafah,” which according to the leader, represents the last major bastion of the Islamist movement in power since 2007 in the territory.

Both the international community and the United States, Israel's main ally, have warned of the consequences that an offensive on this city would entail.

The statements by Israeli leaders coincide with a new round of negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Cairo, led by Egypt, the United States and Qatar.

“Opportune time” for an agreement

The talks, aimed at achieving a truce and the release of hostages held in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, are registering “significant progress,” the pro-government Egyptian network Al Qahera News said on Monday, citing a high-ranking source.

Representatives of both parties, however, lowered optimism. “Hamas is blocking the negotiations,” Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman said Monday. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for his part, judged that it was the “opportune time” to reach an agreement on the hostages.

According to a Hamas official contacted by AFP on Monday, “we cannot speak of concrete progress so far” and the differences focus above all on the return of the displaced to Gaza City, in the north of the territory, claimed by the Islamist movement.

The White House, for its part, reported that the negotiators presented a proposed agreement to the Islamist group and that “it is now up to Hamas to achieve it,” according to the White House spokesman. National Security Council, John Kirby.

A Hamas source said Monday that the group was examining a proposal that calls for a six-week truce and an exchange of 900 Palestinian prisoners by a group of hostages made up of women and children.

The first phase of the ceasefire would also include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and the daily entry of 400 to 500 trucks of humanitarian aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:EFE Share

Imminent famine

The war began on October 7when Hamas commandos infiltrated from the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack in southern Israel, causing the death of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to a calculation prepared by AFP based on official Israeli figures.

More than 250 people were kidnapped and 129 remain detained in Gaza, 34 of whom have diedaccording to Israeli authorities.

In retaliation, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched an offensive that has already cost the lives of 33,207 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Ministry of Health of this Palestinian territory, governed by Hamas.

The war also caused a humanitarian catastrophe in the territory of 2.4 million inhabitants, besieged by Israel, where the UN fears widespread famine.

Humanitarian aid arriving through Egypt, strictly controlled by Israel, arrives in dribs and drabs. “Famine is imminent,” said the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund Unicef, Catherine Russell.

Faced with this humanitarian disaster, Nicaragua decided to take Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court of the UN, to denounce its support for Israel.

Managua on Monday considered it “pathetic” that Germany delivers weapons to the Israeli government while providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Berlin called the accusation “extremely biased.”