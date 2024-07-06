In an act of revenge, a women He confessed on social media to having deleted the database of the company where she worked after being fired for requesting a pay rise. The video from his confession he has become viralwhich has generated thousands of comments for and against the young woman’s action.

In the video, the women Argentina tells her story of two and a half years of work in the company, where she was supposedly not formally registered. According to her testimony, after ask for a raisetheir bosses His request was denied and it would have also been a major cause for fire her.

The woman said she was outraged by the decision of her superiors, which she considered an unfair dismissal and In revenge, he confessed that he deleted the company’s database. In it videoyou can read his statement: “Two and a half years in the black and they fired me for asking for a raise. If my work is not worth it, you will soon find out how much it costs to digitize and automate everything.”

I may have been left without a job. They may have thrown me out, leaving me naked, without knowing how to pay the rent, without knowing how the hell to eat, but at least I’m not so stupid that I don’t realize that I don’t have to break the balls of whoever created my database, because now I’ve deleted it all.

The act of revenge of the women It has sparked a host of comments, with opinions divided between those who support her decision and those who condemn it.

The woman also asked to be recommended for other vacancies, assuring that her action does not define her character or her work capacity: “This video doesn’t represent me at all. I’m a good person, but I was left on the ground. I had to get justice.”