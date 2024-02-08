PS5 Slim will see the arrival of new ones shortly offers in France and, let's imagine, in the entire European territory, including Italy: this was reported by the well-known (and infallible!) leaker billbil-kun, who speaks of one discount from 75 euros on the purchase of the Sony console.

According to the report, the promotion it will start on February 12 and will only concern the Standard Edition of the PS5 Slimtherefore the one equipped with a disc player, which can be purchased at the discounted price of €474.99 instead of €549.99.

billbil-kun does not know at the moment whether the initiative will concern exclusively PlayStation Direct, the official Sony store, or it will also be extended to other retailers. Likewise, there is no certainty that the promo will be available throughout Europe and perhaps in the rest of the world.