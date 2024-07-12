Say 33 registered and the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia says so by fielding the best of the field at the Mugello Circuit aiming for the title and a place in the sun among the rookies and in the Scholarship Programme: on the Tuscan circuit everything is ready in view of the free practice sessions of the third round, starting this afternoon (after the briefing with the test director Massimiliano Ghinassi) with rather high temperatures expected of over 30 degrees in the air and well over 50 on the asphalt.

This is precisely one of the main keys to discussion in the paddock, aware that tomorrow morning at 9.15, time of a crucial qualifying session, the conditions will still be different. And, more than the same free practice today, Francesco Braschi is already looking ahead to Saturday, author yesterday around 18.00 of the fastest time of the pre-weekend test in 1’50″654.

The best Italian and young rider of the season so far, and the only one to have managed to get on the podium (third in race 1 at Misano, the first of 2024), the 19-year-old from Cattolica from Dinamic Motorsport is confident after what he showed on Thursday.

“I had a great feeling with the car. – comment –the team did a great job in the pre-race test. I didn’t do the test last week, I did one a while ago, but it was wet and so everything was different. We didn’t have the opportunity to work on the setup.”

The music has quickly changed: “We arrived yesterday with a car that was a ‘middle ground’, we worked hard to make it really competitive and I felt good. I’m very confident and I’m already looking forward to qualifying. We’ll need a lot of concentration and a great lap because we have very, very strong opponents. Let’s hope for the best and for good luck, because that’ll be needed too”.

Last year at Mugello Aldo Festante stood out, also in Dinamic (the photo above portrays them together, ed.) and eager to make a good impression: “It’s a track that I like – explains the driver from Campania –; in 2023 we had a solid weekend, also certified by the fastest lap in race 2. So let’s start with a series of data that will help us set up the car. It will be particularly hot, an aspect to take into account for tire wear. I will give my all as always together with the team to be a protagonist”.