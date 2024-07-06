There is mourning in Africa for the death of Ahmed Refaat, forward of the Modern Future Egypt’s top flight player. The international passed away on Saturday at the age of 31 due to “a sharp deterioration in his health” after suffering a cardiac arrest that lasted more than an hour during a league match in March.

“Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, a player of the first team and the Egyptian national team, as a result of a sharp deterioration in his health,” the club said in an official statement on Saturday, recalling that the striker had been suffering “a health crisis” since the incident on the pitch on March 11.

The club did not offer further details on the circumstances of the death of Refaatwho in March was rushed to an intensive care unit after suffering a cardiac arrest that lasted more than an hour during a domestic league match.

The footballer collapsed in the 88th minute of the match between Modern Future and Al Ittihad Alexandria, a match in which Refaat had entered in the 60th minute to replace a teammate.

The referee suspended the match and the striker was admitted to Zamzam Hospital, near the stadium, where he was finally resuscitated after multiple failed attempts.

Refaat He was discharged on April 11, a month later, and has since continued to receive treatment and use a pacemaker.

The footballer has been with Modern Future since October 2021 and last season he scored a total of nine goals in 29 appearances, while he also made his debut with the Egyptian national team in 2021, with whom he played five games.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With EFE.