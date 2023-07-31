It rains continuously
- China’s National Meteorological Center said that heavy rains continued in the capital and several regions, including Hebei and Tianjin.
- The average rainfall in Beijing overnight was 140.7 millimeters, and the maximum precipitation recorded in Fangshan district was 500.4 millimeters, according to the city observatory.
- Heavy rains are expected in the southern and western regions today.
- Duxuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, prompting hundreds of thousands to leave their homes.
- State media reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.
Khanoun storm warning
- As Typhoon Doxuri continues to weaken, meteorologists warn of an approaching tropical storm, Khanun.
- Khanun is expected to hit the densely populated Chinese coast this week.
- Authorities said Khanun could further damage maize and other crops already hit by Cyclone Duxuri.
