Media | “Two Minute Hate is now on all over the web.” Public radio stations are needed to cover it, says the British professor.

Professor Jean Seaton reminds us of the so-called Overton’s window, i.e. how acceptable topics of discussion and voices in different societies can change quickly: “Then the whole world sees it from a new perspective.” The transition also affects journalism.

British media researcher, Professor Jean Seaton, reminds us that the role of public broadcasters is to maintain the nation’s resilience to crisis. It’s not just about fact-based information, but also about managing emotions and imagination.

London

The media fault! Misreported! Agenda journalism! Attitudinal and biased, not balanced! Balanced in the wrong way! Fake news!

The media is an easy spittoon when you don’t like the news. Public broadcasting companies, which collect their funding through license fees or taxation, are the target of their own robbery.