Thursday, August 10, 2023, 7:42 p.m.



The prestigious bullfighting breeder Victorino Martín kicked off the biggest bullfighting week in Blanca with his proclamation that brought together nearly 400 people in the Plaza de la Iglesia on Wednesday night. “The national holiday is a cultural asset that must be respected by all, it has no colors, and I hope that many municipalities like Blanca continue to preserve their roots and their culture.”

After highlighting the importance of the bullfighting fair in Blanca, and acknowledging “that without municipal financial aid it would be impossible to hold three bullfights and a trimming contest”, Vitoriano Martin, who received much applause, was presented with a plaque from the mayor , Pablo Cano. The evening concluded with a brilliant concert by candlelight by the Agrupación Musical de Blanca.

This Friday, starting at three in the afternoon, the first of four running of the bulls will be held. Pablo Mayoral’s steers, which will be fought on Saturday, will make the traditional tour of the old town, about 750 meters.