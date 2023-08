How did you feel about the content of this article?

Crime scene of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, killed in Quito this Wednesday | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The National Police of Ecuador confirmed this Thursday (10) that six suspects were arrested for participating in the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot dead early Wednesday night (9) as he left a rally in Quito. .

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, said that the detainees are of foreign nationality and linked to an organized crime group, but the name of the organization was not disclosed. The nationalities of the suspects were also not specified.

In searches carried out in Quito, the six accused were arrested and weapons (a rifle, a submachine gun, pistols, grenades and chargers) and vehicles were seized.

A pistol had already been found at the crime scene. Ballistic tests confirmed that the weapon was used in the attack.

The General Commander of the National Police, Fausto Salinas, stated that Villavicencio, as a candidate for the presidency, had three levels of security: one of immediate security, composed of five police officers; an intermediary, for reaction, made up of a support team from the Order Maintenance Unit; and two vehicles, which made up the so-called external level.

In an exchange of fire after the attack on Villavicencio, there was a chase in which another suspect was killed. According to El Universo, the man, whose name has not been released, had been arrested for illegally possessing and carrying weapons in June.

It is still not clear who ordered the crime against the presidential candidate: a video released by the criminal group Los Lobos claims responsibility for the attack, but another, released by members of the same group hours later, denied the information.