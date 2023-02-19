A bill was sanctioned that determines that animal health professionals report to the police cases of mistreatment of animals that are brought to them for care. In addition to veterinarians, employees of establishments that provide services to pets, such as pet shops and other businesses that sell medicine and food for animals, may also file a complaint.

Notification may be made to the Civil Police or the Electronic Police Station for Animal Protection in cases that are found or that have signs of mistreatment.

In the report, professionals must include details of the species and the care provided Whoever is accompanying the animal at the time of care, even if it is not the legal guardian, must also be mentioned in the document. Failure to comply with the law will result in legal sanctions provided for in the law of mistreatment of animals, including fines and the suspension and impeachment of the establishment.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.