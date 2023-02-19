Until two decades ago on the starting grid of the world championship Formula 1 there were teams like Prost and Stewart, which referred to the legendary world champion riders, who were owners and team principals of the teams in question. Or again Jaguar, which had put Niki Lauda in charge for two years. Over the years and with the increasingly massive arrival of the big manufacturers, these realities have gradually disappeared, and currently in the ten teams on the grid there is not even a team principal who has ever raced in F1. Most of the team directors are in fact managers or engineers and only a few – such as Christian Horner and Toto Wolff – have had experience as riders in the minor categories without significant results. In recent times the former pilots a role has been reserved for advicejust think of Michael Schumacher in Ferrari after the first retirement of 2006, or Niki Lauda in Mercedes or Helmut Marko in Red Bull and Jenson Button in Williams.

Among them, in all likelihood, there will not be Max Verstappenwho seems very little attracted to life on the pit wall after hanging up his helmet: “I have already achieved what I wanted to achieve in Formula 1. This will obviously make the decision about my future easier. I have a contract until 2028 which will expire when I turn 31 and will still be quite young, but I don’t deny that I intend to do different things with my life.”. Among these will not be the team principal: “Absolutely no“, she replied cnn with a laugh, adding: “I also like other types of motorsports, like endurance racing. F1 has occupied a large part of my life for a long time. We have to travel a lot and in the future there will be more and more GPs. At that point we will have to ask ourselves whether or not the pursuit of further victories is worth spending so much time away from family and friends“, concluded the two-time world champion.