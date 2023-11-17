Verstappen-Leclerc, duel in Las Vegas

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen a real duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The two, who had thrilled the fans in the first part of 2022, almost never found themselves on the track as equals for the positions that mattered. Thanks to an increasingly unattainable Red Bull and an infallible sniper Super Max, also a demerit of a Ferrari that gradually got lost in 2022 and that this year did not have the car to compete with the RB19.

In Las Vegas, however, we may see a different story. The Nevada circuit seems to enhance the merits of the SF-23 and at the same time can hide its aerodynamic limits. Considering how PL2 went, with Leclerc half a second faster than everyone else, it is reasonable to assume that at least on the flying lap Ferrari is there. The unknown remains that race pace in which Verstappen makes the difference and the Red too often struggles. Precisely in view of Sunday, Verstappen and Leclerc “trained” for battle, putting on a show on the Strip in the second free practice.

The video of the battle

This is the video shared by Formula 1 social networks.

“Yes, Max is already racing”, this is Leclerc’s comment in the team radio after being overtaken by Verstappen in the middle of the Strip. The Dutchman tackles the braking section of turn 14 on the inside, the most demanding on the track; the Monegasque attempts to cross the line but the three-time world champion widens in the change of direction, forcing the Ferrari driver to lift his foot. Spectacular battle trials which will hopefully make us forget the unfortunate episodes of PL1 and make the Grand Prix a spectacle. We’ve seen too much of a spectacle, but a negative one.