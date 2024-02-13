Venezuela: suspension of gold license comes into force after reimposition of sanctions

Until this Tuesday, February 13, any transaction could be carried out with the General Mining Company of Venezuela (Minerven), after on January 29, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) The US Treasury Department revoked sanctions relief for it.

The only transactions allowed until today were to allow the settlement or closing of pending transactions.

This decision was announced as a measure of pressure from the United States against the Government of Nicolás Maduro after that the Venezuelan justice system ratified the disqualification against María Corina Machadothe opponent who wants to face Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections.

This is license No. 43, granted in October after the relief of sanctions and which was replaced by 43-A, which prohibits any transaction.

The 43-A license permits “all transactions that are normally incidental to and necessary for the settlement of any transaction” of Minerven until “12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 13, 2024.” “says the text.

If the US does not see democratic gestures from Venezuela in April, it will also revoke permits for the oil sector, something that would put the Venezuelan economy in trouble, which has reported a slight improvement due to income from this industry.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS