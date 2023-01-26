“We have no comments to make, the situation is really very complicated. We don’t have the decision yet.” This was stated by Barbara Huylebroek, lawyer of Niccolò Figà Talamanca, coming out of the closed session recently at the Palais de Justice in Brussels, who must decide whether to extend the preventive detention of the self-suspended secretary of the NGO No Peace Without Justice, and of Francesco Giorgi, former assistant to Pier Antonio Panzeri, as part of the investigation into suspected corruption aimed at influencing EU decision-making processes. When asked if he is optimistic, Giorgi’s lawyer, Pierre Monville, limited himself to replying to the journalists who were chasing him: “Always”.