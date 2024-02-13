The popular soccer player Christian Cueva linked LIVE with the program 'Whoever sends' to give his version of the events, after the singer Pamela Franco admitted that she had an affair with him, despite the fact that she had a stable relationship with Pamela Lopez 12 years old. The national team admitted to feeling very sorry for the “bond” he had with the interpreter and admitted that he loves her wife and that he will do everything he can to get her family back.

What did Christian Cueva say about his extramarital relationship with Pamela Franco?

Christian Cueva was pronounced through a phone call with the program 'Send whoever sendsjust one day after Pamela Franco admitted on national television that she had a clandestine affair with the soccer player.

“I don't justify anything, I don't justify myself. I am a person who has experienced many episodes in my life. Life changed me from one moment to the next and on that path I made a mistake”, revealed the national team. “I was wrong many times… First I want to ask God for forgiveness because he is the only one who can really give us what we deserve. It hurts me a lot, it hurts my soul, honestly. “It's about my family, it's about a person that I love, that I still love, that she is my wife,” she added.

Cueva claims that his secret romance with Pamela Franco was “a burden” he carried and that “his family meant a lot to him.” Regarding the recent call he had with the singer and a friend of Franco's, he confessed that “he did not measure the consequences of her actions.”

“Apart from football, I dedicate myself to other things and that's why I had to be in Chimbote and it was where I have known her family for a long time, they also know my family. I also apologize to my family, because they have nothing to do with this. The relationship that they have had since childhood is something that concerns them,” the footballer revealed, trying to explain his appearance at Pamela Franco's house in December 2023, when she was still in a relationship with Christian Domínguez.

