Valencia takes to the streets this Sunday to demand for the third time the resignation of Mazón over the management of DANA

This Sunday marks two months of the storm that, caused by DANA, caused at least 223 deaths in the province of Valencia -there are still four people missing- due to the floods that devastated more than 70 Valencian municipalities. This phenomenon also caused a tornado that caused extensive damage in the town of Alginet, in the Ribera Alta region. So that the disastrous management of the tragedy is not forgotten, more than 200 civic and social entities (57 organizers and 152 members) are calling to participate in a new demonstration in the city of Valencia, the third after the mobilizations of the 9th and the November 30, in which more than 100,000 people participated, to demand the resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón.

The 20 errors of Carlos Mazón in the management of DANA that delayed the response and aggravated the catastrophe

The march, which will begin at 6 p.m., has modified its route – instead of starting in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento it will begin in San Agustín and will end again in the Plaza de la Virgen – but maintains the motto (‘Mazón resignation’) of the preceding concentrations. On this occasion, “the farmers will be honored,” who “have left the field to remove mud,” so they will be in charge of opening the protest. The organizers have not been allowed to end up in front of the Palau de la Generalitat for security reasons after the incidents of the first protest, when flares, mud and paint were thrown at the Valencia City Council and the Palau de la Generalitat and the riot police acted .

In the opinion of the organizers, the “irresponsibility” of the Consell “deserves to take to the streets in the middle of Christmas”, which “is the time when people who have not been able to attend the other demonstrations can do so.”

The president of the Generalitat, the popular Carlos Mazón, showed a few days ago his “total respect, more would be lacking” in the face of this mobilization by considering that the right to demonstrate is “constitutional.”

Mazón’s controversial management

Although the president’s management of the tragedy has been very controversial and the subject of a multitude of criticisms, the most striking thing in recent weeks is the continuous changes of opinion regarding the meal he had on the same day as DANA with a well-known journalist, Maribel Vilaplana, to offer you the address of the Valencian Public Radio Television À Punt. The last of them, offered by the Presidency of the Generalitat last Thursday, is that the invoice is not in the possession of the autonomous Administration because Mazón had lunch with the communicator in his capacity as leader of the popular Valencians, and not as head of the Consell, a position from which it seems he ‘abdicated’ for several hours on the afternoon of the storm.

Mazón stopped being president of the Generalitat at 3:00 p.m. on the day of DANA to go to lunch as leader of the PP



But the president is blamed for a few other errors, such as the lack of control in the Emergency policy, which was initially up to Vox to manage, until his departure from the regional government; his criticism of the University of Valencia for decreeing the suspension of classes while the Department of Education did not do so; the delay in sending the mass alert to mobile phones; the delay in claiming the EMU members; the removal of the fire department’s measurement equipment from the Poyo ravine at 3 p.m. on Tuesday the 29th; or the maintenance of the circulation of metro convoys with flooded tracks, among other issues.