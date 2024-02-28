One of the medals most significant and of great value for the municipality of Salvador Alvarado is the one achieved in the Baseball 5', since what no one expected was awarded no medal of bronze, but it was of silver.

Aai as you read it, they fought for the gold against Culiacan by going undefeated after passing over Concordia and El Fuerte.

A bunch of youngsters between the ages 15 and 16 years They won the silver medal, which is sincerely a great satisfaction for all of us who are involved in the sport in this beautiful municipality of Salvador Alvarado.

It is a new discipline that is growing by leaps and bounds.

Congratulations guys!

IT ALREADY SMELLS LIKE THE BIG LEAGUES. The spring intersquad games began in the GL and as always, the first to declare themselves ready are the pitchers, who must have their weapons ready with the most time.

We must be prepared for this 2024 to see future stars, horses on other teams and prospects who long to impress the pitching coaches.

Without a doubt, the one who does not need to impress because his quality is proven, is the Japanese Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who showed his repertoire in the last World Classic.

Wearing the jersey of the Dodgers with whom he signed for $325 million dollars and 12 years, Yamamoto along with Othani is already in Glendale, Arizona throwing his curveballs by the meter and his fastballs over 90 miles.

He is the big draw after Othani at Glendale's Comelback Ranch stadium.

But if we write wonderfully, we cannot leave aside the extraordinary prospect named Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First option in the 2023 Draft, Pirates did not hesitate to take him, since the right-hander born in Fullerton, California, throws 100 miles and has a great breaking repertoire. He is also the first player to win the College World Series, he is named Most Valuable and Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and was the first option in the GL Draft.

And what do you tell me about Corbin Burnes, now with the Orioles he is another pitcher (he won Cy Young in 2021) he will undoubtedly be the best starting pitcher for the Orioles, while for the Atlanta Braves, we are going to see Chris Sale, a natural strikeout player who can reach up to 200 Ks if he stays healthy all season.

And we also hope to see the Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz (he was injured in the World Classic that is why he missed 2023) with his dominant work who almost strikes out more than half of the rivals he faces.

The closer will undoubtedly be the best in the new year.

Let's also not lose sight of Shame Baz (Tampa Bay); DL Hall of the Brewers, Rhett Lowder of Cinccinatti, Jackson Jobe of the Tigres and Shota Imanaga of the Cubs.

So it already smells like the Major Leagues and the games, the season is about to start. While that happens, I invite you to continue with me ABOUT THE PLAY.

