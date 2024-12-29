A company plane Air Canada suffered an accident on Saturday night when making an emergency landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport (Canada) due to a error in its landing gear. However, no victims have been reported among the around 70 passengers on the flight.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. AST (1:30 GMT Sunday), when Air Canada Flight 2259, operated by PAL Airlines and that departed from the International Airport of San Juan de Newfoundland (Canada), skidded in an emergency on the runway, after suffering a landing gear failure.

Nikki Valentine, one of the passengers on the flight, told the Canadian network CBC that the airplane tires they did not deploy correctly upon landing.

JUST IN: Air Canada flight lands in Halifax with a broken landing gear, resulting in the wing scraping the runway causing a fire The airport is currently CLOSED. This comes just hours after a Boeing 737 attempted a landing without warning extending its gear in South Korea,… pic.twitter.com/Givga3hDEn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

«The plane began to tilt about 20 degrees to the left, and when that happened, we heard a pretty loud noise, almost like a crash, as the plane’s wing began to skid across the pavement, along with what I assume was the engine,” he explained.









According to Nikki, “the plane shook quite a bit and we started to see fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming out of the windows».

Emergency crews rushed to the scene. extinguished the flames and they immediately evacuated all passengers.

Flights temporarily canceled

The exact number of passengers on the flight is unknown, since Air Canada has not provided the information, but all of them were examined by medical services in a hangar at the Halifax airport.

“One side of the plane was on fire, so everyone was in a hurry to get out, but an organized rush,” Nikki explained.

No passengers were injuredas reported by CBC. As a precautionary measure, the airport has temporarily canceled all flights.