User reviews are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they provide the public with a space where they can express their opinion and, in certain cases, warn others about a title that may not be worth their time. However, many have used this space to spread hate. Even with these risks, PlayStation has given the green light to user reviews on its digital store.

Although the system is not yet available to all users, Multiple players have received emails asking them to create a short game review like the remake of Resident Evil 4 and Helldivers II on the PlayStation Store. This option is expected to reach more people in the near future.

Unlike platforms like Steam or Metacritic, It seems that Sony will only give the opportunity to review games to those who have purchased the respective games.However, for the moment only those who purchased a digital copy can do this, although the possibility of the option being available in the future for those who prefer the physical format is not ruled out.

Overall, this idea has been well received, since only allows those who have played a certain title to write a review. While it remains to be seen how effective this system will be, it seems that user reviews have started on the right foot on the PlayStation Store, and it’s only a matter of time before this option becomes available to more users. In related news, these are the PlayStation Plus games for August. Similarly, the PlayStation Store has leaked the arrival of Red Dead Redemption on PC.

Author’s Note:

The idea of ​​users leaving reviews is always a tricky one, but the measures PlayStation plans to implement seem to be the solution, and could well prevent review bombing, at least for full-priced games.

Via: PlayStation Lifestyle