Irony of fate, Palworlda game that has been accused of being a Pokémon clone, also has a clone in mobile version on the App Storeapparently too potentially harmfulaccording to what was reported by the Pocketpair team itself.

As reported by the studio in question, a mysterious version of PalWorld has appeared in recent hours iOS on the App Store, only that it is not an official port and the Japanese team has nothing to do with this initiative, which could lead to risks for users who download the software.

This mysterious PalWorld, uploaded by a developer who is identified as “Oleksandra Kryccun” on the App Store, passes itself off as the mobile version of the now famous game released on PC and Xbox, but we still don't know what it is, because it is not an official version of the title in question.