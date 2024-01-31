Irony of fate, Palworlda game that has been accused of being a Pokémon clone, also has a clone in mobile version on the App Storeapparently too potentially harmfulaccording to what was reported by the Pocketpair team itself.
As reported by the studio in question, a mysterious version of PalWorld has appeared in recent hours iOS on the App Store, only that it is not an official port and the Japanese team has nothing to do with this initiative, which could lead to risks for users who download the software.
This mysterious PalWorld, uploaded by a developer who is identified as “Oleksandra Kryccun” on the App Store, passes itself off as the mobile version of the now famous game released on PC and Xbox, but we still don't know what it is, because it is not an official version of the title in question.
Downloading is risky
“Apps using names and images from Palworld are appearing on the App Store and Google Play, but are not connected in any way to our company,” Pocketpair reported, warning of the possible risk when downloading these apps.
“Please be careful when downloading these apps, as they may lead to theft of personal information from your smartphone or fraud,” the team wrote about it, pending further investigation into what is happening.
The question is also ironic, considering how Palworld has already been considered a clone by its detractors, despite the similarity with Pokémon stopping at the design of some creatures, with the case of possible plagiarism still under investigation by The Pokémon Company.
However, it is also emblematic of success that the Pocketpair game has achieved, already capable of triggering the cloning phenomena that are often seen on mobile stores for the most famous and important games. The latest updated data in fact reported sales of more than 8 million copies in the first week, only for the Steam version and without counting Xbox and the presence of the game on Game Pass.
#Palworld #mobile #clone #App #Store #puts #personal #data #risk #Pocketpair
Leave a Reply