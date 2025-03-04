After many years with the face of face, Prosegur is beginning to collect the fruits of recent management in the stock market and This year already accumulates a revaluation of more than 20% Thank you precisely to put black on white your good moment with the presentation of results of 2024 that it celebrated last Friday.

On the day on Monday his titles were framed among the most bullies of the day, something that allowed him overcome the psychological barrier of the 2 euros By action, something that has not happened for more than two years, in February 2023. The cash management subsidiary also passes for a sweet moment in the parquet. Their shares are recorded more than 20% in 2025 and traded at April 2023. Among the many factors that explain that now the wind in favor is the performance of Latin American currencies, as is the case of the Brazilian real, which in these first two months of course already recovers about 5%.

“The results have exceeded our forecasts in income and Ebitda thanks to an improvement in profitability and activity growth,” they explain from rent 4. In this sense, the segment that has grown most is that of alarms, followed by security and cash. “In the face of this exercise, we believe that the positive figures shown in 2024 should improve thanks to CASH, where an increase in margins is expected, the recovery of Germany and Argentina and the greatest contribution of Asia Pacific and Australia while in security the collection of customers in the US will be reflected,” they conclude.

Thus, despite the strong rebound of their titles in recent weeks, the consensus of analysts that it collects Bloomberg It still provides greater increases when setting its average target price at 2.4 euros, which leaves it A 16% route From their current prices. Even so, it would have more potential than Cash, for which they only calculate an additional rebound of 9%.

As for the recommendation, still More than half of the analysis houses that continue to take positions And only two, which represent 18% of the consensus, suggest that the most optimal thing is now to undo them. Something better is the recommendation of the subsidiary, since in its case it does not have any sales council and more than 70% of the analysts who follow it are in favor of their purchase.