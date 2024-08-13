Next weekend a new edition of the will be held Pokemon Worldsin which the best players in the different titles will be present to compete for the title of champion, this with competitions that last approximately three days. However, there will also be interesting activities for those who want to support their favorite players, and a calendar has been shared for those who are present in Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

You can check it here (it’s four hours difference in relation to Mexico):

Thursday, August 15th

– Dazzling Skies with Pikachu & Friends: A lighting show from 8:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

– Pokémon Worlds Trainer Town: Village Green activities from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Live podcast without shadows from 16:30 to 18:00. Located on the large lawn, main stage.

Friday, August 16th

– Pokémon Game Lab at 9am-noon, then 1pm-5pm in Rainbow Tower, Rainbow Suite, Level 1.

– Pokémon Worlds Trainer Town: Village Green Activities.

– Live podcast without shadows.

Saturday, August 17th

– Dazzling Skies with Pikachu and Friends from 8pm to 8:10pm

– Pokémon Game Lab

– Pokémon Worlds Trainer Town: Village Green Activities

Sunday, August 18

– Dazzling Skies with Pikachu and Friends from 8pm to 8:10pm

– Pokémon Game Lab

– Pokémon Worlds Trainer Town: Village Green Activities

It’s worth noting that for attendees with “spectator” badges, activities will take place at the Hawai’i Convention Center from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18. Activities include animation screenings, autograph drawing, collecting and trading corner, museum, dealer room, trading card game illustration contest, and more side events.

Remember that the Pokémon World Cup 2024 in Hawaii are taking place this weekend. There will be full coverage on Atomix.

Via: KHon2

Author’s note: It will be a very busy weekend of activities, so fans will be happy to enjoy exchanging cards and other material.