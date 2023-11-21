People who face a complex situation in their country have the opportunity to request a humanitarian leave or of significant public benefit in the United States, which allows them to have a temporary stay in the North American nation. However, those interested in this option should be careful not to make a common mistake.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explains that temporary stay permits allow a person who would otherwise be inadmissible to enter USA, travel and stay in the country for a temporary period.

It is important to say that under this figure a person has not been formally admitted to USA for purposes of the law immigration, Therefore, it is not an option to avoid the visa process or to replace the established channels for refugee processing.

What is parole for the United States and what are the risks of processing it?



A person who obtains the temporary stay permit You will know in advance how long you can stay in USA. In most cases it is only granted for a period of time that allows the beneficiary to carry out a certain procedure in USA, although in most cases this type of authorization cannot exceed one year.

A person can request a parole for yourself or on behalf of someone else by filing Form I-131. In any case, it is necessary for the applicant to demonstrate that he will have the means to subsist while he is in USA; for example, through a third party that financially sponsors you. Likewise, it must be demonstrated that there are urgent humanitarian reasons for the permit to be granted.

But it is common for those interested to comment on the mistake of thinking that a temporary stay permit is the best option to reach USA, although, as already mentioned, this procedure does not serve to avoid the process of obtaining the visa or to request asylum. In that sense, USCIS launched an alert to ask those interested not to fall into scams.

On its website, the government organization points out that although the process of immigration can be complex, not following the indicated protocol can put applicants at risk who may become victims of frauds. Therefore, it is recommended to always use official information and channels with the intention of protecting personal data and avoiding wasting time and money.

The recommendation of the authorities is to seek legal advice on matters of immigration only with attorneys or accredited representatives who work for an organization recognized by the Department of Justice, as no one else is authorized to provide legal advice on matters of migration.

Likewise, be alert to a suspicious email that may seem legitimate, but is actually sent by unknown people. These can be identified by paying attention to typos and spelling errors; checking if the address does not end in .gov; or if they offer help to speed up the process or some kind of quick benefit in exchange for money.