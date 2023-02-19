Recently Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has been updated to version 1.2.1075which solves most of the problems reported by the press and gamers. At least it allows you to switch between modern and original graphics with the press of a button, thus allowing you to enjoy the game to the fullest.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition received much criticism at launch. We too, in our review, did not go lightly. While stating that “Blade Runner remains the masterpiece it was and deserves to be played regardless, capable of capturing the essence of Scott’s film and Dick’s original story and brilliantly translating it into a video game,” we could not deny that “the Enhanced version simply doesn’t do it justice: the work done on the graphics is the result of dull and ruthless automation, the new interface is very bad and, in general, it is a clear deterioration compared to the ScummVM version.”

That said, the latest patch is quite the fix for the quality of the game. In addition to the possibility of selecting the original graphics in real time, it adds in-game aids for the controls, restores multilingual translations, restores some video transitions, improves all game systems in general and fixes numerous bugs with a devastating impact on the experience .

The problem always remains that making a game released on June 22, 2022 usable on February 10, 2023, the date of publication of the patch, is not exactly the best as an operation. Unfortunately such stories are more and more frequent. Hopefully they won’t happen again… but we don’t count on it too much.