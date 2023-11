Cristina Kirchner, current vice-president of Argentina, begins the transition process with her successor, Victoria Villarruel, this Wednesday (22) | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The current vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, issued a statement this Tuesday (21), announcing that she will receive the elected vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, to continue the government’s transition process.

The news was released after the meeting between President Alberto Fernández and Javier Milei, this morning, at the official residence of the presidency, in Olivos.

This afternoon’s statement said that the administrative secretary of the Senate, Luz Alonso, contacted Villarruel’s team to inform them that tomorrow (22), at 5 pm, Kirchner, who currently presides over the body, will receive the new elected official.

The news was confirmed after Cristina suspended a trip to Italy, where she was going to give a lecture at a university.

The meeting will take place before the preparatory session on November 29th, when Villarruel will take the oath of office with the other senators elected on October 22nd, accept the resignation of the legislators who were elected to occupy other positions and take the oath of office of their substitutes.

Still on the 29th, the authorities of the Chamber, the provisional presidency of the Senate and the parliamentary and administrative secretaries will be appointed, although, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarinthese appointments may be delayed due to a possible lack of agreement between the new party in power and the opposition.