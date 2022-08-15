Shortly before, in the interview with Fox News he had said that he had invited to tone down

NEW YORK. Donald Trump accused FBI agents of “stealing” his passports during a week-ago search of his Florida resort. «Wow – he commented on his social platform, Truth – in the FBI raid in mar-a-Lago they stole my three passports, one expired, along with something else. This is an assault on a political opponent at levels that have never been seen in our country. Third World”. The passports to which Trump refers are probably the American one and the red, diplomatic one, given to members of the government. It is not clear the reason for the possible seizure which, in general, is done to prevent the person subjected to searches from leaving the country.

Earlier, Trump had said he had invited his collaborators “to do whatever is possible” with the Justice Department because the “temperature must be lowered.” The invitation, the tycoon told Fox News, was made after the spike in threats against the FBI over the federal agency’s searches of the former US president’s Florida resort. «I said to do everything possible to help – he said – because the temperature must be lowered in this country. Otherwise, terrible things can happen ». But then in the same speech Trump returned to attack the FBI regarding the seizure of “classified documents” and defended the attacks launched by his supporters, saying that “they will not accept another scam”. The tycoon recalled the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling it a “witch hunt”. “People are very angry – he added – for what is happening”.