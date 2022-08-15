Online supermarket Picnic has started an investigation into its delivery cars after three electric vehicles went up in flames in Rotterdam yesterday morning. The fire was caused by a short circuit while the delivery trucks were charging. It is the second time in six months that a fire has started at Picnic while the electric shopping carts are being charged.

Yesterday morning’s fire took place in a so-called delivery hub, where groceries from the distribution center go before they are delivered. “The fire brigade has determined that the fire did not start in the battery of a car, but that it appears to be a short circuit,” Picnic CEO Michiel Muller said.

In June, a delivery car also caught fire in an Eindhoven distribution center. This happened while charging the battery. The car had to be extinguished using a ‘submersible container’, which completely submerged the vehicle.

In mid-July, the grocery company was faced with a fire, in which a Picnic hub in Almelo completely burned out. At first, the fire service was unable to determine the cause of the flames, but two weeks after the fire, the insurer established that the fire had started in the main group cabinet. "So not in the delivery vehicles themselves, which was previously suspected," says a spokesperson for the Twente fire brigade.

Research delivery cars

Although the fire service has ruled out that the fire in Rotterdam was caused by the delivery cars, Picnic is still having the vehicles examined. “We want to rule out all possible causes. So also whether the fire started in the cars,” says Muller. In addition to Picnic employees, the supplier of the cars, fire experts and insurers are also participating in the investigation.

It is not the first time Picnic has had its own cars examined. After the fire in Almelo, the delivery service also took dozens of delivery cars off the road as a precaution. These cars came from the same series as the burned-out vehicles and are still off the track. "We are extra careful with the use of the vehicles," says Muller. ,,The cars in Rotterdam are not part of the series that has been taken off the road. The type that caught fire in Almelo is the large model. In Rotterdam it went wrong in a smaller type.

No worries

According to Muller, owners and drivers of regular electric cars don’t have to worry about charging their vehicle. “There are thousands of our cars on the road and we have had no problems charging in the last seven years, even when multiple vehicles were charged at the same time.” In particular, the CEO wants to understand well what caused the recent incidents.

Muller says he has been transparent with Picnic’s staff and explained the situation. “The employees are aware of the measures we are taking. As a result, there has been little commotion.”