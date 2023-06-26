Home page politics

The US supports Ukraine with information obtained with RQ-4 Global Hawk drones (icon image). © IMAGO/Aleksandr Gusev

In the public debate, unlike main battle tanks, they fly under the radar. In fact, US reconnaissance drones are sighted more often – near Russia.

Kiev – Which weapon systems should western states like the USA, Great Britain or the Baltic states send to Ukraine – and which not? This question has been discussed since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently announced that Germany would not play a major role in the delivery of fighter jets. Meanwhile, the country would continue to be involved in the supply of main battle tanks.

However, there are other materiel that western states are providing to Ukraine that get less attention than, say, Leopard 2 tanks or HIMARS missile systems. This also includes the so-called “Global Hawk” system.

Ukraine war: US supports Ukraine with “Global Hawk” reconnaissance equipment

While a power struggle seems to have broken out in Russia between Kremlin actors and the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive in the east of the country. The Abrams main battle tanks of the USA help as well as the RQ-4 “Global Hawk” reconnaissance drones. Like the publication Newsweek reported, the US drones were repeatedly sighted over the Black Sea. They should start from the Italian island of Sicily.

These drones are capable of capturing high-quality, near real-time footage in all weather conditions. In addition, they should have a range of around 15,000 kilometers. According to James Rogers, an expert at the London School of Economics, the “Global Hawks” are particularly crucial because they “provide NATO with a comprehensive, vitally important view of the region and Russia’s military capabilities.” The US magazine reports Newsweek.

“Global Hawk” in the Ukraine War: “A New Chapter in the Study of Conflicts”

According to Rogers, the Global Hawk is one of the most advanced drones in the world. Nevertheless, the drones would have to maintain a certain distance from Russian territory. The US concern is that a drone could eventually be shot down and the technology could fall into the hands of the Russian army. The drones would be particularly useful for monitoring state borders, for example following a possible peace agreement between the two warring parties.

Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for the platform Flightradar24 went so far as to say that the use of such drones would represent “a new chapter in the study of conflicts”. He justified this by saying that information about enemy troop movements has historically always been of the highest relevance – technologies such as the “Global Hawk” drones would be able to obtain this better than other instruments that were otherwise available. (LP)