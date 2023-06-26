Russia suspended on Monday the security measures established in Moscow during the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group, in an attempt to return to normality after an unprecedented crisis that weakened the image of President Vladimir Putin.

The rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a billionaire once an ally of Vladimir Putin, lasted 24 hours and ended on Saturday night with an agreement between him and the Kremlin, brokered by the Belarusian president.

Under that agreement, Prigozhin, Wagner’s boss, obtained guarantees of immunity for himself and his men in exchange for ending the uprising. According to the Kremlin, the businessman must go into exile in Belarus.

However, the Russian press agencies indicated on Monday, citing a source from the General Prosecutor’s Office, that the “investigation” against Prigozhin is still open.

For his part, the authorities announced the lifting of the “anti-terrorist operation regime”, which grants more powers to the security forces, in the Moscow region and in the Voronezh region, south of the capital, where Wagner’s units entered and firefights ensued.

The measure was taken in the absence of “threats to the life” of the inhabitants, The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, specified on Monday, who thanked the “calm and understanding” of the Muscovites.

This Monday, President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reappeared for the first time since the failed mutiny, in televised images.

In one such video, the Russian president is seen at a forum on youth and industry, delivering a speech in which he does not allude to the Wagner rebellion. In another, Shoigu is shown reviewing Russian troops in the Ukraine and listening, with a calm face, to a general’s presentation of a report, examining some maps and flying in a helicopter to observe Russian positions.

For now, uncertainty reigns over the whereabouts of the 25,000 men who, according to Prigozhin, supported him in his rebellion.: Are you at your bases in Ukraine? Or are they positioned in Russia?

And despite the apparent normality that the authorities were displaying on Monday, the dazzling adventure undertaken by Wagner’s rebels between Friday night and Saturday night caused a commotion in Russia.

for 24 hours, Prigozhin’s forces seized several military sites in the strategic city of Rostov-on-Don, in southwestern Russia, and traveled 600 km in the direction of Moscow, apparently without major setbacks.

In Rostov, its fighters were even cheered as they left the military headquarters they had taken over, from which operations in Ukraine are coordinated.

The events of the weekend are yet another demonstration of the great strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine.

And though the coup de force ended as suddenly as it began, this crisis represents the greatest challenge that Vladimir Putin has ever had to face since he came to power in 1999.

For US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the crisis reveals “true fissures” in Putin’s authority. “The fact that there is someone on the inside questioning Putin’s authority and directly questioning why he launched this aggression against Ukraine, that in itself is a very powerful thing,” Blinken told CBS News on Sunday.

Along the same lines, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, considered this Monday that thehe mutiny by paramilitaries shows that the offensive in Ukraine is “breaking Russian power” and “affecting its political system.”

“The events of the weekend are an internal Russian affair, and a new demonstration of the great strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine,” said the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

This is Putin’s biggest challenge since he took power in Russia.

Starting his riot, Wagner’s chief promised to “liberate the Russian people”, targeting above all his two main enemies, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, whom he accuses of having sacrificed thousands of fighters in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, many analysts believe that the crisis in Russia could weaken Russian forces on the ground and benefit kyiv’s troops, involved in a difficult counter-offensive for weeks.

On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar reported that the Ukrainian army seized 17 square kilometers of land from Moscow forces, bringing the total territory retaken to 130 square kilometers since early June.

