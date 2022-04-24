US sports compact



Draisaitl scores his 55th goal of the season – Bucks win in the NBA



Leon Draisaitl.

Photo: dpa/Mark Humphrey





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Ice hockey: 55th goal of the season for Draisaitl

After making the playoffs, ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl missed a chance with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional league NHL. The German international scored his 55th goal of the season in a 2-5 draw at Columbus Blue Jackets, but the defeat doesn’t mean the Canadians have home advantage in the round of 16 of the championship round.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





With a win, the Oilers (98 points) would have finished the main round in the Pacific Division safely ahead of the Los Angeles Kings (96). The Calgary Flames (108) at number one are unmatched. Draisaitl scored in the middle third to temporarily lead 2-1 (26′), after which the hosts struck four times.

National defender Moritz Seider won 3-0 with the Detroit Red Wings at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Motor City team is out of the play-off race.

Hockey: Bucks clinches third win in playoffs against Bulls

Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks is just one win away from the Chicago Bulls in the NBA to advance to the next round of the playoffs. In the fourth duel of the series between the two basketball teams, the Bucks secured a completely safe 119:95 in Chicago on Sunday and are now 3:1 ahead after victories. Four successes are necessary for entry into the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. Player of the match was Giannis Antetokounmpo again. The Greek had 32 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Game five on Wednesday night is back in Milwaukee.

(RP/SID/dpa)