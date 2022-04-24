In

‘I’ve been writing speeches for twenty-five years. First as a civil servant, but sixteen years ago I started my own business. The nice thing about this is that I no longer write for one minister, but for all kinds of people in government and in the business community. You can’t think of it that crazy that I’ve written about it. I wouldn’t want that any other way.

“In addition, I train speech writers in the Netherlands for one or two days a month. I have trained virtually all speechwriters within the national government, and I also teach speechwriters from local governments and the business community.

“The past few years have been very lean. If there are no events, there are no speeches. The training also declined. I have tried to fill in the corona time as useful as possible. I have set up a speech writing vocational school, in which I have housed my basic training courses and new master classes. And I have written a book about the profession. I’ve wanted that for a long time, but paid assignments always took precedence. The fact that there was finally time to implement these plans is what I call the golden edge of corona.

“The speech is always the speaker’s, the real author remains unknown. We call this professional secrecy the magic of the profession. As a speechwriter you are on top of everything, you are present at important moments and you can make connections that others are not aware of – but you are not allowed to talk about it.”

Out

‘My income has been very low for the past two years. That is difficult, because my fixed costs are very high. I pay my fixed housing costs, including home office, from my business account. I also pay myself two thousand euros a month to pay for other expenses. In the past two years I have halved that amount.

“I live in an entire mansion from 1920 in The Hague. That requires quite a bit of maintenance. For example, I recently had a leak, which required the roof to be replaced – quite a blow at a time when almost no money was coming in. Luckily I was able to pay for it from my savings. It is important to have a buffer. That is necessary for an old house, and is also part of entrepreneurship. Savings are not for fun things as an entrepreneur, but for when you have no income for a while.

“I have chosen to live in a large house, with an office at home. I have to leave other things for that. Fortunately, I have no inclination for Michelin-starred restaurants or expensive shoes. I don’t find that interesting.

“Every month I spend quite a bit of money on books and DVDs. DVDs are less and less through all streaming services, but I have more than a thousand. These are mainly political films and series, such as Secure† I still buy books. I read all kinds of things, preferably thrillers and detectives. That has nothing to do with my job. As soon as I read literature, I start marking nice quotes with a pencil.”

Net income: 4,000 euros from our own company Fixed charges: mortgage, g/w/l 1,800 euros; groceries 300-400 euros; insurance 300 euros; telephone, internet, TV 100 euros; subscriptions (Volkskrant† NRC, TV guide) 70 euros; charities 100 euros; cat food 150 euros; books and DVDs 150 euros Save: what remains Latest major release: new roof, 8,000 euros

