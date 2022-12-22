The Mega Millions lottery, one of the most famous in the USA, will raffle on Friday (23) a prize of R$ 2.6 billion (or US$ 510 million). Despite being drawn abroad, the lottery allows Brazilians and citizens from anywhere in the world to compete for the prize.

One of the ways to participate in the contest is through the website TheLotterwhich charges BRL 25.91 for a ticket.

Taking into account that the simplest Mega-Sena bet is BRL 4.50, but that its prizes do not come close to the amount drawn by Mega Millions, nor in the case of Mega da Virada (which will draw a prize estimated at BRL 450 million, about one-sixth of the Mega Millions prize), it is an option to be considered by bettors.

To follow the draw, simply access the MegaMillions. It will take place at 9 pm (Brasília time) on Friday.