The future Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), ruled out the privatization of the Santos port authority – the largest in the country. The statement by the former governor of São Paulo was made to journalists this Thursday (22.Dec.2022), after the announcement of his appointment to the portfolio by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

🇧🇷The port authority will remain state-owned. What we do is grant areas within the port”, he declared.

The privatization of the port of Santos, in São Paulo, is a government project of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It was included in the National Privatization Plan in July of this year and approved by Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency) in September.

The process was analyzed by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) on the last 13th, but received 3 requests for review from ministers of the Court. This delayed the schedule, leaving the process to the future Lula administration.

In November, the transitional government’s Infrastructure technical group had already signaled a review of the privatization of the port.

🇧🇷A port, such as Santos, which is the largest in Latin America, the State [pode] lose the ability to plan and to be an instrument of development. This is one of our concerns regarding the model that is there”, said Maurício Muniz, a member of the group, at the time.

other concessions

França said that Lula’s government should not reverse concessions made in the previous administration, but that it will analyze non-approved processes.

“Those that were not homologated will go through the new government’s scrutiny, with technicians who have our vision on this. Vision that the port and air transport issue is strategic for the country”he declared.