bIn the primary election in Michigan, the leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won hands down against his remaining competitor Nikki Haley. According to the party's data on Saturday, he received almost 98 percent of the local delegate vote – 1,575 to 36. At one of the 13 meetings in the Great Lakes state, the organizers decided to save time: They asked those of the 185 participants to stand up for the former governor of South Carolina wanted to vote. Only one, Carter Houtman, rose. “It was a little lonely,” the 25-year-old told the Reuters news agency afterwards.

Michigan held a regular primary on Tuesday. Due to a dispute within the party, initially only 16 party delegates were chosen for the nomination party conference in the summer. Former President Trump received twelve of these.

His victory in the primary election adds 39 more. Votes were also held in Idaho and Missouri, and here too the businessman was expected to win. The next big date in the US election calendar is Super Tuesday on Tuesday, when roughly a third of both parties' delegates will be awarded. The Republicans consider Trump to be the almost certain winner of the primaries, while the Democrats consider incumbent Joe Biden. The actual presidential election will take place at the beginning of November.