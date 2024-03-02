For the preschool, primary and secondary school studentsAccording to the school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there is less than a month until the start of the Easter holidays 2024which begin next Monday, March 25.

Under this understanding, there are many workers in the Mexican formal sector who have Doubts about whether they will give them some days off during Holy Week in 2024 or, if, in case of working on them, they will pay triple Therefore, companies and employers.

However, according to the holiday table that appears in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), Holy Week is not contemplated as a date with holidays for Mexican workers.

However, it must be recognized that there are companies and employers that, On their own initiative, they give their workers 1, 2 or 3 days of Holy Week so they can rest or go out for a walk with their families..

However, companies and employers, as determined in the Federal Labor Law, They are not obliged to give days off during Easter, so if an employee works during this period they will not be paid triple, as is done with days considered legal holidays..

Easter: Are there DAYS of REST or double PAYMENT according to the LFT and what would they be?/Photo: Freepik

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that there are already initiatives to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in the Congress of the Union that propose integrating some days of Holy Week as part of the holidays in Mexico, although until now The labor proposals have not advanced in the Federal Legislative Branch.

New day of rest for workers in 2024

To the surprise of millions of workers in the formal sector in Mexico, this 2024, unlike 2023, there will be a new mandatory day of rest, which will take place next October 1.

Under this understanding, there are many workers in the Mexican formal sector who wonder why next October 1, 2024 will be a mandatory day of rest at the national level.

In this sense, it will be necessary to remember that in 2024 there will be federal elections in the Mexican national territory, where millions of Mexican voters will have to vote to choose who will be the new president of the Mexican Republic. In addition to this, voters will also elect deputies, senators and other popularly elected positions.

It is in this way that because the inauguration of the Federal Executive Branch will take place on October 1, 2024it will be that day when, in accordance with the provisions of the 2021 constitutional approval, workers will enjoy the new holiday of the current year.