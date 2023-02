US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the Munich Security Conference, February 2023. | Photo: Anna Szilagyi/EFE/EPA

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that China should refrain from sending military support to Russia in the Ukraine war. The meeting took place during the Munich Security Conference, which began on Friday and ends on Sunday. According to the British newspaper The GuardianBlinken and Wang also discussed the case of the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down over US territory.

“Our concern at the moment, based on the information we have, is that they [chineses] are considering supplying [à Rússia] of lethal help (…) We made it very clear to them that this would cause serious problems for us and our relationship,” Blinken told CBS broadcaster after meeting with Wang. At the meeting, the American also criticized China for helping Russia to escape international economic sanctions by buying Russian oil at prices below the limit imposed by the G7 and the European Union.