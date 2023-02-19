US Ambassador Claims Benjamin Netanyahu Is “Trying To Do Things Too Fast”

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should slow down in the onslaught of a controversial judicial review. He was the guest on last week’s episode of the CNN “The Ax Files”.

“We are saying to the Prime Minister, as I tell my children, put on the brakes, slow down, try to reach consensus, bring the parties togetherNides declared. “It’s too complicated, they’re trying to do things too fast”, said the ambassador.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented on January 11 a bill that proposes changes in the country’s judiciary. Among them, the possibility for parliament to overturn Court decisions and control appointments of judges. The text was approved in the 1st round by the Knesset –Israel’s parliament– on January 13. Two more rounds of voting will still be needed.

“I’ve told the Prime Minister a hundred times: ‘We can’t waste time working together on the things you want to work on if your backyard is on fire’”, Nides said.

The ambassador, however, said that Netanyahu“deserves credit” for having contributed a boom economy in Israel. “He was at the forefront as finance minister and prime minister.”, he stated.

For Nides, the premier should now be concerned with the impact that the judicial reform will have on the willingness of companies to invest in the country.