Harris: The White House has instructed US departments to appoint AI directors

The White House has instructed all United States federal agencies to appoint directors who will specialize in artificial intelligence (AI) issues. This was stated by US Vice President Kamala Harris, her words are reported by RIA News.

“We have directed all federal agencies to appoint AI directors with the expertise and authority to oversee all relevant technologies released by the agency,” Harris said.

According to the vice president, this measure will lead to a more responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Harris also announced new departmental responsibilities in connection with the White House order. They will need to prove that technology is not a threat to citizens, as well as promote transparency in the use of AI. Agencies will also report on the use of artificial intelligence in annual reports.

Earlier it became known that the US State Department proposed creating a coalition to combat disinformation created using artificial intelligence.