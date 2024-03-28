Dani Alves appeared in court early this Thursday morning. The former Barça, Sevilla, PSG and Juventus player was released last Monday after paying bail of one million euros. The Barcelona Court withdrew his passports (Brazilian and Spanish) and imposed on him the obligation to appear weekly before the judicial authority. The judge decreed that he appear in court every Friday. Since this Friday is a holiday in Catalonia and next Monday, too, the athlete has arrived a day earlier than planned, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola. Like last Monday, when he left the Brians 2 prison and arrived at his home, he still has not made any statements. Not an iota of regret, not a gesture towards the victim.

Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault. The sentence is not final, because it is being appealed. The former soccer player spent 14 months behind bars. Now, he will be able to wait at home for the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia on the appeals against the sentence. The Prosecutor's Office and the victim demand that the sentence be increased to 9 and 12 years in prison, respectively. His defense asks for acquittal. If that were the case, he would no longer have to go back to prison. If the TSJC upholds his sentence, he would still have to return to prison, but he could now request prison exit permits.

The Prosecutor's Office and the victim opposed his release from prison, given the risk of escape. He denied before the judge that this was his intention.