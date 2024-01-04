United States | Two killed in school shooting in Iowa

The 17-year-old suspected shooter was a student at the school.

Two was killed and five were injured in a school shooting in Perry, Iowa, Thursday morning, authorities said of The Guardian by.

The 17-year-old suspected shooter was a student at the school. The suspect is one of the dead. Authorities say he shot himself.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. by ABC News according to the shooting happened before the start of the school day, so there were only a few people in the building. Thursday was the first day of school after the Christmas break.

Authorities say, according to The Guardian, that the suspect posted several messages on social media during the shooting. The motive for the attack is being investigated. The suspect is believed to have acted alone.

According to the authorities, the dead victim was a sixth grader. Four of the wounded were students. The condition of one of the injured is critical.

According to the authorities, there is currently no threat to the school's students or staff.

of Iowa governor Kim Reynolds said he was following the situation. He attended a news conference later in the day in the city of Perry.

“This senseless tragedy breaks our hearts. We are praying for the students, teachers and families of the Perry community,” Reynolds commented message board in X.

According to the White House, the president too Joe Biden follow the development of the situation.

“Once again, our hearts break for the families of the victims following the senseless shooting violence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented to reporters, according to ABC News.