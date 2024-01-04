Equipment like Striped, they live game by game in a different way. Of course they celebrate the regular season victories and the fans recognize their effort nine to ninety. However, for the entire stadium to chant the name of a certain player or coach, he must deliver not only a good campaign… the requirement is the championship.
That's why Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz knows that in this semester a large part of his continuity with the Monterrey Football Club is at stake, because although he did things well in the Clausura 2023, being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Atlético San Luis ruined everything. Therefore, it can be said yes. Fernando is obliged to win the championship with Rayados… although the Argentine strategist seems to not see it that way.
Few relationships are as complicated as that of the striped fans with Rogelio Funes Mori. The guy is the historic scorer of the Monterrey Soccer Club and has won practically everything he has played with the Pandilla, scoring a goal in the first leg and second leg of the league final against the America and scoring the only goal in the CONCACAF final, also against the azulcremas.
Despite everything, many fans do not love him at all, they claim that he does not appear in important moments and the managers seem to have given in to the fans' fatigue, which is why they are already looking for another team for him. And in case the 'Twin' does not leave the institution, it seems practically impossible for us to see him in the starting eleven. Will you settle for being a banker? I guess you have no choice but to accept.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas and Héctor Moreno
Lanes: Stefan Medina and Maximiliano Meza
Midfielders: Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez and Luis Romo
Fronts: Brandon Vázquez and Germán Berterame
