Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, will inaugurate tomorrow the work of the eighteenth legislative term of the National Council. Federal Council, where the General Secretariat of the Council has completed its preparations for Chapter Eighteen.

Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, indicated that the General Secretariat is preparing at the beginning of each new legislative term of the Council, by updating and developing its operations and systems within a strategic framework that is compatible with the nature of the Council’s activities and competencies.

He said: The technical and administrative roles of the secretariat, which are multiple according to the activities and meetings of the various Council organs, are keen to ensure that the work is carried out in a planned and strategic manner based on several foundations, the most prominent of which is drawing inspiration from previous experiences and international parliamentary experiences, and the scientific application of these experiences, in a way that is appropriate for the environment. Internal and external to the Council.

Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi stressed that the General Secretariat has distinguished experience in developing parliamentary studies and research and providing technical support to members, whether during participation in sessions and committee work, or during participation in parliamentary activities of various unions and participation in specialized conferences.

He said: The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council is working to achieve the vision of “the smartest and most sustainable parliament,” which includes a number of strategic axes around business efficiency, research and development, smart digital empowerment, and sustainability, adding that the secretariat has accomplished important stages within the “digital transformation project,” which adopts an approach Digitally, all work of the Federal National Council is ensured, through the cloud services provided, that those concerned have access to all services and data. It has also completed the development of the smart Parliament application, which enables the member to follow up on all his work and request all services via the smartphone, in addition to projects to develop the session portfolio, and develop the complaints application. And a platform that builds general topics.

initiative

Dr. indicated. Omar Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the “Ithra” initiative in increasing the effectiveness of parliamentary discussions, shortening their time, and providing educational programs that contribute to supporting parliamentary work, so that members of the Council can become familiar with the various tasks assigned to them, as well as the details of the issues presented to them. This initiative aims to enrich the personal and specialized knowledge of members. Federal National Council.