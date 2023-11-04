Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, the ninth edition of the military parade “Union Fortress 9” will be launched today in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The military parade aims to enhance the pride of the country’s citizens and residents in the armed forces, highlight military capabilities and technologies, in addition to achieving joint cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and various government institutions in the country.

The Ministry of Defense and the organizing committee are keen to provide the public with the opportunity to watch a live show, which embodies the dedication and high capabilities that characterize the UAE Armed Forces, in order to protect the country, its citizens and residents on its soil.

She announced that the invitation to attend the “Union Fortress 9” activities is general, during which the public will be able to follow the details of the military show from the heart of the event on Yas Island, and via giant screens that will be placed on both sides of the main stage and the show site, calling on the public to come and enjoy the various military show activities.

“Union Fortress 9” includes many activities, most notably the joint military parade of various formations and units of the armed forces, which reflects the high readiness and complete and precise coordination between them, in addition to the implementation of field scenarios and maneuvers that embody the advanced combat capabilities and capabilities of members of our armed forces in the theater of military operations. .

“Union Fortress 9” comes as a continuation of a pioneering march of military displays that aim to demonstrate the advanced military capabilities and high readiness of the various units and formations of the armed forces in preserving the nation and protecting its gains, in a way that enhances the process of construction, development and prosperity that the UAE is witnessing, and that the military parade embodies the extent of integration and coordination between National institutions and bodies in the country, from both the government and private sectors, to facilitate the task of organizing the show and making this event a success, which embodies the pride of the sons and daughters of the Emirates and its residents in the efforts of our armed forces.

It is worth noting that “Union Fortress 9” witnesses the participation of major units of the armed forces to demonstrate military capabilities in carrying out rapid intervention tasks flexibly and efficiently in defending the homeland and protecting its security, in close cooperation with various security agencies.