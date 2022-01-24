Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is organizing the new session of the “Technical Education and Innovation Week 2022”, from January 31 to February 3, which includes a “Forum Leaders” organized by “Abu Dhabi Technologies” on the second of next February, under the slogan “Technical Education for All… Future Skills” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of a group of ministers, senior officials and international experts from distinguished international institutions, including the US space agency “NASA”. » The US Department of Energy, Boeing International Aviation, and the World Skills Organization, along with a group of inspiring Emirati youth who review their distinguished experiences in several important engineering and technology disciplines, and highlight the importance of young people acquiring future skills, in preparation for meeting the requirements of future jobs and a sustainable economy.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said that Abu Dhabi Technical continues its successes in organizing the “Technical Education and Innovation Week 2022” and the Leaders Forum, to implement the directives of the wise leadership, towards achieving higher strategic goals, including enabling Emiratis and students to Tools, skills and jobs for the near and far future, according to the highest international standards, in order to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in achieving the transformation to the economy and global sustainable development, in addition to consolidating and developing the “Abu Dhabi Technological” strategy according to global visions capable of making a new qualitative leap in the technical and vocational education system The specialist to keep pace with the latest systems and distinguished global experiences.