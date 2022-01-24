Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

When the vision is wise and distant, and the determination is strong and firm, the result will inevitably be equal to the sincerity of intentions, an achievement, success and dazzling in the cultural and intellectual project, and this is how the cultural project of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has always been since His assumption of power in the Emirate of Sharjah is the primary source of influence, direction and inspiration in all the achievements of national and Arab cultural work, leading to intellectual radiation at the international level. The makers of local, Arab and international cultural action have been inspired by all the reasons for achievement and success from his cultural and intellectual vision and message, and if prominent Western thinkers called for the intellectual to be organic in his society, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi called early on to transcend cultural elitism and make available the vocabulary of culture For everyone, in everything: in narration, poetry, thought and intellectual presentation, poetic, fictional, novelistic, theatrical, cinematic, musical or plastic creativity was not a day isolated from the recipient, and therefore everyone received this guidance and worked accordingly, based on the message The high level entrusted to this creativity.. and this is in fact deduced from the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as he opens this or that cultural event, or meets with the masses of artists, writers, thinkers and researchers in his house, in which the visitor and guest feel the depth of His Highness’s ideas and his relentless endeavors to advance Arab culture and restore its civilized role The one who is relied upon, when in his meetings guests of the Arab poets cite the words of the Arab poet, “My nation, do you have among the nations a platform for the sword or the pen?!”, we His insight led to presenting the bright Arab cultural face, supporting the means of thought and culture and facilitating its tasks.

Building and cultural development

The project of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is a continuous process of cultural construction and development, and the resurrection of new blood in the body of this project on two levels: the level of the idea and belief in it by its implementers, and the level of successful institutional implementation that supports and strengthens it, given that the Arab cultural project was declining A lot of financial aspects and a lack of energy in the plans of this project, but the cultural institution, as a strong incubator that has the character of continuity, was and still is in Sharjah and its Arab space, yielding its fruits and benefiting people nationally, Arably and internationally.

cultural partnership

And the cultural project of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi is issued in its vocabulary from a thought that has been energized by the vision of the successful Arab face, since His Highness wrote his plays in the redress of the Arab self and its quest for liberation, and in his abundant and varied books later, and in his enlightening texts clarifying the tolerant message of Islam and moderation and how to embody it for people. His Highness also restores “Khorfakkan” as a real theater for defending the land in an acclaimed movie that refers us to past periods that keep reminding generations that this time was the result of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and the achievements we enjoy today. In the writings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, a bright cultural project, as you see his pen flowing in his self-narration through that beautiful past, or you see him as an investigator of a poetry collection filled with nostalgia, longing and humanity, or you see him as a historian and a visionary and analysis in the demographic spectrum, geography and poetry. He is eloquent and Nabataean, as he rejoices like the joy of any human being who is drawn to theatrical work or attracted by the plastic painting full of meanings, or the poem takes an area of ​​his thinking that he directed to serve the people and make them happy.

The capital of book and culture

For all this, Sharjah, over the past fifty years, has been at the fore in the capitals of Arab culture, to the extent that it was characterized as the capital of the book, the book that His Highness brought back to him. The belief of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the importance of culture in raising the quality of people’s lives and his interest in their expression, made him more interested in the existence and existence of the Sharjah Nabatean and Folk Poetry Festival, and at the same time we also see that he paid the Arabic language all attention, indeed all attention, when His Highness inaugurated the Sharjah Exhibition For the book in its fortieth session, the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, in an effort to empower the Arabic language and enhance its role and presence in life and among people, as his thinking was to motivate creators and critics, in the Sharjah Prizes for Arabic Poetry and Criticism as well. Arabi. As well as magazines that are still published in light of the reluctance of paper to compete with e-books. Likewise, theater in Sharjah is inclusive of local, Gulf, Arab and desert theatre, and the Arab Theater Organization roams the Arab world, spreading the traditions of this theater with festivals and an award from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

…and creativity continues

Cultural projects, festivals and events continue under the enlightened directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Department of Culture is working to implement his wise intellectual and creative visions. The sponsor of the cultural project always remains the most happy person for the success of his project. That is why His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has established in the cultural administration in Sharjah and the UAE and at the Arab and international levels an interest in quality, maintenance and valorization of high culture in its highest dimensions and its value and humanitarian messages, within a continuous cultural effort and a long and impressive cultural project term, what benefits people stays on the earth.