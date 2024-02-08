The “Make a Wish” Foundation announced that it will fulfill the wishes of 217 boys and girls suffering from various cancer diseases during the year 2023, in cooperation with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the UAE Make a Wish Foundation, extended his thanks and appreciation to the management of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and the doctors and workers at the King Hussein Cancer Center, which is considered one of the leading centers in the Middle East in providing comprehensive care for cancer patients, and for their great contributions in bringing happiness to the hearts of children from Those with serious conditions, and lighting a candle of hope in the hearts of their families.

He added: “We are proud of our humanitarian partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, which began in 2014, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful cooperation, which reflects directly positively on children with life-threatening cancers.”

It is worth noting that the children’s wishes varied between obtaining the latest electronic devices and games, bedrooms, bicycles, and modern photography cameras, in addition to wishes to obtain a piano, a toy house, and attending special lessons in learning drawing.